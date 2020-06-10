Cameroon: Three MPs resign due to incompatibility of functions

Three members of Cameroon’s National Assembly have given up on their office of Member of Parliament to take up the post of Mayors in their localities.

Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya of the CDU, Ousmanou SA’ALY and Boubakary Djidda of the FSNC all resigned this Wednesday during the opening session of the June 2020 proceedings of the National Assembly which took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre under the chairmanship of the Rt Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

They preferred to take up the post of Mayors of in their localities, a situation which obliged them to resign giving that the law in Cameroon states that the office of Member of Parliament shall be incompatible with that of member of Government and any office ranking.

The above mentioned Members of Parliament were elected during the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

As requested, the replacement took place this same day; Tomaino Ndam Njoya has been replaced by Jiha Tankoua epse Peyou Odile Clarisse, Ousamnou SA’ALY replaced by Abiassou Ernest and Ahmadou Mohamadou takes over from Boubakary Djidda.