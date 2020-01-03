Cameroon: Three new suspected human bone traffickers presented in Yaounde

Some three men alleged to be involved in human bone trafficking have been presented to the press in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde this Friday January 3, 2019 after they were arrested by the Yaounde Judicial police.

The three men aged 39, 40 and 59 were reportedly arrested last December 26, 2019 at the Mfandena neighbourhood behind the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium in possession of a bag containing 14 human bones.

According to police sources, they came to Yaounde from Batouri in the East region of Cameroon in search of a buyer following the recent death of their main client.

After their arrest, they disclosed to the police how they go about digging graves in faraway villages in Cameroon.

According to them, what they had in their possession costs FCFA 15million and could be used to come up with diverse products amongst which, products meant for mystical practices, slow poison, drugs and products which could help in the fabrication of objects like vases.

The Yaounde Judicial Police have opened investigations which are ongoing, at the end of which the three suspects will be presented before judicial authorities where they will be judged.