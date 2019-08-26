Cameroon: Three shot dead in restive NW region

A pregnant woman and two other persons were shot dead in Ndop, North West region of Cameroon yesterday Sunday, August 25 by unidentified gunmen, sources have said.
According to reports, unidentified gunmen opened their guns on three civilians, including a pregnant lady early Sunday morning in Ndop.
The three were reportedly shot dead at the Ndop main market where they allegedly went to buy stuffs ahead of the three weeks lockdown announced by separatist fighters in that part of the country.
Since the conviction of the ten Ambazonia leaders by the Yaounde Military Tribunal, gunshots have been reported to be the order of the day in some parts of Cameroon’s North West region.