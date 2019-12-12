Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Three soldiers killed in Widikum

Published on 12.12.2019 at 10h23 by JournalduCameroun

At least three soldiers were killed on Wednesday, December 11 in Widikum, Momo Division in the North West Region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

The three, elements of the national gendarmerie were ambushed by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters as they went on patrol, sources say.

Other elements who were equally on patrol were equally injured as the assailants took off. The injured gendarmes have been transported to the hospital for treatment as security has been beefed up in the area.

The latest surge of violence in the locality raises lots of security concerns as the Legislative and Municipal elections loom.

 

