Cameroon : Three students kidnapped in NW region

At least three students have been kidnapped in Bambili, North West region by suspected separatist fighters, sources have said.

The students all of the Teachers’ Training School, ENS were kidnapped on Thursday June 13 as armed men invaded the student residential area in Bambili before taking the m away, locals testified.

No group has claimed responsibility of the act so far but armed men have recently been carryng out kidnappings for ransoms in the area.

The kidnappings came barely hours before the Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele Lafrique uplifted the security restrictions in his area of jurisdiction.

He is said to have taken the decision following a « return to calm », according to authorities though violent acts continue to be carried out.