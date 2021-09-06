Cameroon: Three suspected of robbing microfinance in Makenene arrested

At least three persons suspected of robbing a microfinance in Makenene, Centre region of Cameroon have been arrested by forces of law and order.

The suspects aged, 26, 38 and 42 were arrested on August 30 by elements of the Makenene Gendarmerie Unit, acting on intelligence gathered

Their arrest follows the burgling of microfinance on August 27 around 2am with a 54-year security guard who was on duty killed in the process.

After the report of the Chief Medical Officer of the Sub-division Medical Centre of Makenene, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for burial.

The suspects, all ex convicts were detained as investigations continue to track down other members of the gang who are still on the run.