The United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has backed the efforts put in place by former African Heads of State to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The Africa Forum made up of former Heads of States and members of government said earlier this month it had conveyed some of its views and suggestions to His Excellency President Paul Biya of Cameroon and said it looks forward to further contact with President Biya on this matter.

The forum also revealed it will hold a symposium to ” take steps without delay to contact a broad spectrum of the people of Cameroon and invite these to attend what the Forum intends must be an inclusive and open dialogue.”

This move has been lauded by Tibor Nagy who says it will help to complement the efforts made by Switzerland to mediate the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

“(The) Symposium hosted by African Forum of Former Heads of State is a unique opportunity to address the broader challenges facing #Cameroon that will complement and support the Swiss initiative to resolve crisis in the Northwest and Southwest,” Tiboy Nagy tweeted.