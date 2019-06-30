The United State’s Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has thrown his weight behind Switzerland who have engaged a process to open dialogue between the government of Cameroon and separatist in order to seek a solution to the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

The Swiss Federal Council announced on Thursday that it had began ground work to set the stage for dialogue at the request of both parties; information confirmed by various separatist groups.

I am delighted to know the Swiss are facilitating dialogue. We encourage all parties to participate in this inclusive negotiation process to bring peace to #Cameroon https://t.co/MmnV3Xr9rz — Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) June 28, 2019

This has prompted reeactions from various stakeholders with the United Nations Secretary General backing the move by Switzerland.

The US Assisstant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy who was in Cameroon earlier this year has equally backed the move, calling on all parties to participate in the inclusive negotiation process.