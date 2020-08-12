The US Under Secretary in charge of African Affairs has paid homage to the humanitarian worker killed in Batibo, North West Region last weekend.

Tanjoh Christopher Fon, a pastor and humanitarian worker was taken out of his home by unidentified armed men and later murdered last Frideay prompting waves of condemnation.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Pastor Tanjoh Christopher Fon. Like all humanitarian aid workers, Pastor Tanjoh was working to build a better future. All parties must cease violence against humanitarian aid workers in Cameroon,” Tibor Nagy tweeted.

The US Embasssy in Cameroon has equally condemned the killing and called on government to open investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.