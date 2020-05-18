Cameroon: Tibor Nagy urges Gov’t to follow-through on Ngarbuh investigation, related killings

The US Secretary of State in Charge of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy has called on Cameroonian authorities to go through investigations opened into the killing of civilians including children and women in Ngarbuh, a locality in the North West region of Cameroon last February 14.

It’s almost a month today since the commission of enquiry into the Ngarbuh killings released its findings but the Government is yet to implement announced measures including the punishment of perpetrators and the exhuming of corpses for befitting burial.

In a tweet posted this Monday afternoon, Tibor Nagy, the US Secretary of State in charge of African Affairs urges the Government of Cameroon to implement these measures and investigate into related atrocities on civilians.

“Government killing of civilians in Cameroon is inexcusable. I urge follow-through on Ngarbuh investigation and many other incidents of this nature.” Tibor Nagy wrote.

On the night of February 13 breaking 14, 2020, civilians were killed and houses burnt in Ngarbuh, a locality in the Donga Mantung Division, North West region of Cameroon with many pointing accusing fingers on the Cameroonian army.

The Government refuted these allegations, advancing that only few people died following a reconnaissance operation by the military in the locality.

Following calls for the Government to investigate in to the incident, the Head of State created a commission of inquiry whose findings revealed the army engaged in a military action that led to the death of thirteen civilians including ten children and three women.

Following the publication of these findings, the Head of State through the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic announced a certain number of measures that are yet to be implemented.