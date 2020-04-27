Cameroon: Tiko Council suspends signing of marriages due to Coronavirus

The Mayor of Tiko, Peter Ikome Mesoso has suspended the signing of marriages till further notice as the Council steps up measures to fight against the COVID-19.

The Mayor made the decision public at the weekend as part of additional measures taken by the Tiko Council to help fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Though the region is affected, the municipality is yet to record a case as the Council as embarked on a series of sensitization campaigns in the past weeks, notably placing hand wash points at strategic locations and distributing sanitary kits and face masks.

The Mayor has now decided that beginning today, the council will adopt additional measures like prohibiting the use of the Council hall for any ceremony compulsory wearing of face masks before accessing the council premises, and a restriction of movement within the council premises.

Releasing the measures at the weekend, the Mayor of Tiko called on the population to remain calm, observe good hygiene practices and respect the measures put in place by the government to avoid the spread of the virus.