Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon – Tiko: Mortal Accident Causes Four Death

Published on 21.07.2022 at 10h14 by Nana Kamsu Kom

tiko
Tiko mortal accident

The tragedy occurred in the South West region, where a truck broke and crushed two cars, leaving four dead including the driver and leaving many injured.

According to sources, the truck lost its brakes. In its mad rush, the truck hit at least two cars before ending up on the third; all three were driving in the opposite direction. The accident left four people dead and several others injured. The material damage is also to be taken into account.

The injured were transported to a health facility in the town of Tiko. The lifeless bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue where they are being kept. After these formalities, the authorities opened an investigation to determine the exact causes of the tragedy and to establish responsibilities.

Accident scene

This accident is a reminder of previous ones that occurred in this locality; two people lost their lives on the Douala-Tiko axis on June 30 last year as a result of a traffic accident on the Meslele bridge. On 5 September 2021, another accident occurred in Tiko when two vehicles collided, leaving one dead and two injured.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 30.06.2022

Lake Baleng

Enclosed in the heart of the Baleng village in the West region, this lake, beyond its traditional value, is a real source of curiosity and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top