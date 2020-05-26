› Politics

Cameroon: Timid celebrations mark SDF’s 30th anniversary

Published on 26.05.2020 at 16h37 by JournalduCameroun

The Social Democratic Front, SDF clocked thirty on Tuesday, May 26 but the celebrations were far from what used to obtain in previous years.

For asuch a milestone, party authorities decided to keep the celebrations low key first of all due to  the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the government to restrict gatherings.

The party’s Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi has been out of the country for medical treatment even before the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In his absence, celebrations have been timid especially in the party’s stronghold in the North West Region which has been rocked by violence since 2016.

Other party bigwigs on their part decided to use the day as a moment of reflection on the road covered so far in the fight for democracy in Cameroon.

After 30 years, the party’s influence has dwindled and they have lost influence in parliament and unable to count even hald a dozen seats. Party bigwigs blame the situation of the crisis in the North West and South West regions that has weakened base but say they are now strategising to revamp the party.

 

