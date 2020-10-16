Cameroon: Timid return for universities

State Universities and other higher institutions of learning have opened their doors today for the 2020-2021 academic year after a brief break.

The university community returns to the fold after adapting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 in order to see through the last academic year.

This explains why the academic calendar this year has suffered several modifications at various universities in order to meet up.

At the University of Buea, the institution will fling open its doors today without first year students who are still waiting for the publication of the undergraduate list. The deadline for submission just closed on Tuesday, October 13, this owing to the late release of the 2020 GCE results.

And it is now time for the committee in charge of examining files to speedily get to work in order to publish the lists on time.

However, at the “Place To Be”, all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the education community remains safe. Thus hand washing points that were installed back in June are still in place while the university will continue producing hand sanitizers which will be distributed to the entire university community. Social distancing measures will continue to be respected in amphitheatres and lecture halls as seats have already been marked to that effect while distance learning will continue to be practised as has been the case since the outbreak of the COVID-19. For this new academic year, the institution will equally be introducing new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the Department of Biomedical Sciences.

At the University of Bamenda, it is a new dawn for the institution which has just freshly presented its 2021-2025 strategic development plan as it looks forward to professionalizing training and producing graduates who are tailored to the job market. Outlining the institution’s ambitions last week in Yaounde, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Theresa Akenji said they will focus on to improve on the quality of teaching in to meet up with the technological challenges as well as ensure the welfare of teachers and students.

As the entire university community return today, state universities will particularly be delighted with the second phase of the implementation of the E-National Higher Education Network with the construction and equipping of ten digital university centres. Each state university will have one centre while there will be a central unit to control operations. According to the Minister of Higher Education, each of these centres cost the state FCFA 2,5 billion and FCFA 25 billion. To get the centres operational, the Ministry of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo signed a partnership agreement on September 8 with the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL, to provide internet connection. These centres will provide improve and accelerate e-learning in all state universities, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo said.