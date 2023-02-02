Health › News

Happening now

Cameroon To Acquire Emergency Diagnostic Clinic

Published on 02.02.2023 at 16h28 by JDC

The initiative is led by Turkey. Its ambassador to Cameroon, Volkan Isikçi presented the project to the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie on January 27.

 

Reduce medical evacuation. This is the aim of the proposal Turkey’s ambassador just made. In a meeting with Cameroon Minister of Public Health, Malachie Mananouda, the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Volkan Isikçi, announced the construction of an emergency clinic in Cameroon.

A project which, according to Malachie Mananouda, “will participate in the national policy for improving the supply and health services. It will also make it possible to solve not only the problem of delays in the processing of emergency medical evacuation files but also the background, through knowledge exchange and a permanent update of practices for Cameroonian doctors.”

According to Vitrine du Cameroun platform, the country is witnessing an increase in medical evacuations which is justified by the lack of appropriate equipment, operational at 20 or 25% for those that exist. Coupled with this is the shortage of specialists for certain pathologies.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top