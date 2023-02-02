Cameroon To Acquire Emergency Diagnostic Clinic

The initiative is led by Turkey. Its ambassador to Cameroon, Volkan Isikçi presented the project to the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie on January 27.

Reduce medical evacuation. This is the aim of the proposal Turkey’s ambassador just made. In a meeting with Cameroon Minister of Public Health, Malachie Mananouda, the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Volkan Isikçi, announced the construction of an emergency clinic in Cameroon.

A project which, according to Malachie Mananouda, “will participate in the national policy for improving the supply and health services. It will also make it possible to solve not only the problem of delays in the processing of emergency medical evacuation files but also the background, through knowledge exchange and a permanent update of practices for Cameroonian doctors.”

According to Vitrine du Cameroun platform, the country is witnessing an increase in medical evacuations which is justified by the lack of appropriate equipment, operational at 20 or 25% for those that exist. Coupled with this is the shortage of specialists for certain pathologies.