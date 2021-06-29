Cameroon to award medals to Handball lionesses for brilliant performance at AFCON 2021

Published on 29.06.2021 at 15h55 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has decided to award exceptional medals to the country’s indomitable handball lionesses, vice champions of the just ended 2021 Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations played in Yaounde from the 8th to the 18th of June for their honorable performance at the competition.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The medals will be handed over to the lionesses together with their various coaches during a solemn ceremony that will take place tomorrow Wednesday June 30 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The medal award ceremony will include some recipients of the 2020 and 2021 20th May decorations.

The girls of Serge Christian Guebogo who brilliantly won all their group matches failed to make history as their bowed to record champions Angola 25-15.