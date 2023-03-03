Cameroon to Benefit from Funding for Forest Conservation

During the One Forest Summit conference, held this week in Libreville, Gabon , the French President Emmanuel Macron, who co-chaired the conference with his Gabonese counterpart Ali Bongo Ondimba, promised the creation of a fund with 100 million euros, over 65.5 billion CFA francs.
In addition to the creation of this fund, which was the focus of the One Summit Forest, other initiatives were presented during the two-day conference in the Gabonese capital. Dieudonné Evou Mekou, president of the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC), took the opportunity to promote the Congo Basin Blue Fund, which is hosted by the sub-regional financial institution he chairs.
“The Congo Basin Blue Fund is the main financial tool of the Congo Basin Climate Commission (CCBC). Its objective is to mobilise the necessary resources from contributors and investors, with a view to financing the implementation of programmes and projects contributing to sustainable development and the promotion of the blue economy,” explains the BDEAC. In Libreville, Dieudonné Evou Mekou called on potential donors to put their hands in their pockets to hoard the necessary funds.