Health › News

Happening now

Cameroon to Benefit from Funding for Forest Conservation

Published on 03.03.2023 at 15h40 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Emmanuel Macron- African Representatives

During the One Forest Summit conference, held this week in Libreville, Gabon , the French President Emmanuel Macron, who co-chaired the conference with his Gabonese counterpart Ali Bongo Ondimba, promised the creation of a fund with 100 million euros, over 65.5 billion CFA francs.

The Congo basin is today considered as the lungs of the world . To preserve this heritage , French President Emmanuel Macron announced that several donors will participate in this financing operation for the benefit of the 15 countries of the Congo Basin, including Cameroon. These include the Walton Foundation, which has pledged 20 million euros, a little over 13 billion CFA francs. The Conservation International Foundation has pledged 30 million euros, or 19.6 billion CFA francs. And the rest of the envelope is to be paid by France.

Emmanuel Macron- on the soils of the congo basin

In addition to the creation of this fund, which was the focus of the One Summit Forest, other initiatives were presented during the two-day conference in the Gabonese capital. Dieudonné Evou Mekou, president of the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC), took the opportunity to promote the Congo Basin Blue Fund, which is hosted by the sub-regional financial institution he chairs.

The Congo Basin Blue Fund is the main financial tool of the Congo Basin Climate Commission (CCBC). Its objective is to mobilise the necessary resources from contributors and investors, with a view to financing the implementation of programmes and projects contributing to sustainable development and the promotion of the blue economy,” explains the BDEAC. In Libreville, Dieudonné Evou Mekou called on potential donors to put their hands in their pockets to hoard the necessary funds.

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top