Cameroon To Ease Access To Equitable Education

Published on 02.03.2023 at 10h14 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

This is the main information from the session of the Steering Committee of Secondary Education and Skills Development Project held on February 28.

 

The SESDP (Steering Committee of Secondary Education and Skills Development Project) 2023 session was held last February 28 in Yaounde. It is an initiative of the government and the World Bank set up in 2021.

This project aims at reforming the General Secondary Education (GSE) subsystem and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Nalova Lyonga and the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

What should be retained from these meetings is the proposal to improve equitable access to quality general secondary education with an emphasis on girls. In addition, participants stressed the need to focus on the adequacy of the supply of technical and vocational training to the needs of the labour market.

