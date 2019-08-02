Cameroon to get first Artificial Intelligence Centre

Cameroon is set to get its first Artificial Intelligence Centre for learning after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Yaoune and the Cameroon Telecommunications, Camtel for the project to take off.

The MOU was signed on Monday between the General Manager of state-owned Camtel Judith Yah Sunday and the Rector of the University of Yaounde I Prof. Aurélien Sosso as both parties took the commitment to make the FCFA 1.3-billion project see the day of light.

The Centre that will be hosted at the National Advanced School of Engineering, Polytech, of the University of Yaounde will provide top notch services for students, trainers, companies as well as other partner organisations.

The centre will train one hundred students for a start while 25 percent of the students will benefit from a fully-funded scholarships offered by Camtel and its partners on the one hand, and the University of Yaounde I, through Polytech, on the other hand, the General Manager of Camtel Judith Yah Sunday said.

Signining the MOU, the General Manager of Camtel, Judith Yah Sunday said this falls in line with government’s digital strategy as prescribed by the Head of State to digitalise the economy and create new job opportunties.