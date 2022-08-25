Cameroon To Host World Cup Trophy 

It is in line with the continuation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, which will visit each of the 32 qualified countries.

Cameroon will receive the FIFA World Cup trophy from September 8-9, 2022, when the Trophy Tour resumes. The trophy tour will go to the 32 nations that qualified for the first time. The Africa trophy tour kicks off on September 3 in Ghana before heading to Senegal on September 6. After Cameroon, the trophy will travel to Morocco on September 10 before concluding its journey on the continent in Tunisia on September 13 and 14.

After a launch event held at FIFA Headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland), the trophy began the second part of its global journey in Seoul (Republic of Korea). As Qatar 2022 approaches, and for the first time in its history, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will make stops in the 32 countries qualified to compete in the competition

Within this frame, FIFA launches its global campaign “Spotlight: Your Dreams”, carried by legends and creators, including influencer Noah Beck

The second and final leg of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off on August 24, 2022, from Seoul, Republic of Korea, following the launch event held at FIFA Headquarters. FIFA in Zurich in the presence of Gilberto Silva, winner of the FIFA World 2002. This journey, which, for the first time, will allow each of the 32 qualified nations to admire the Grail of the round ball up close, will end in Doha, Qatar, a few days before the start of the event, on November 20. 2022.

Since 2006, thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s oldest partner, football fans around the world have had the opportunity to come within inches of the world’s most famous sporting trophy, as part of the Trophy Tour. of the World Cup. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories. Coca-Cola and FIFA will thus take a step closer to their goal of bringing the trophy to each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.

Colin Smith, FIFA World Cup Division Director, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been a tremendous success. The general public has been won over by the magic of the most prestigious football competition on the planet.”

“For the first time, the Trophy Tour will stop in all the countries qualified for the event. Such an initiative can only reinforce the enthusiasm for this event, which will offer supporters of all ages a taste of the show. coming. We hope to find them in a few months in Qatar to celebrate the World Cup with dignity.”

In parallel, FIFA is launching its global campaign entitled “Spotlight: Your Dreams”, presented by American Noack Beck, a former college football player turned social media sensation, who is the campaign’s global ambassador.

On several stages of the tour, FIFA Legends will share their past, present, and future dreams, and fans will be able to stage their dreams in augmented reality thanks to the “Dream Cam” photo project. Young artists from all walks of life, invited and honored by FIFA, will present their work on the theme of the World Cup.

As part of the competition around the FIFA World Cup whose winner will be announced at the end of the tour, FIFA will also offer fans around the world the opportunity to express their artistic talent on social networks.

Campaign information, content posted by influencers and supporters, and other interactive features will be available on the “Dream Gallery”, accessible via Fifa+, FIFA’s state-of-the-art digital platform designed to help fans of football around the world live their passion even more intensely.