Cameroon to import 465,000 tons of petroleum products before 2021

Published on 22.07.2020 at 17h10 by journalduCameroun

Overview of SCDP in Yaounde Nsam (c) copyright

The Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba has launched an international call for tenders to import four hundred and sixty-five thousand metric tons of petroleum products during the months of October, November and December.

The products include; one hundred and fifty thousand tons of gasoline, two hundred and ten thousand metric tons of diesel, sixty thousand metric tons of JET A1, fifteen thousand metric tons of fuel oil 1500 and thirty thousand metric tons of Fuel Oil 3500.

According to Minister Gaston Essomba, the products will be delivered exclusively by sea to Douala or Limbe in the containers of Societé cameroounaise des depots pétroliers or the Société Nationale de raffinage (SCDP).

The operation that seeks to enable the sustainable supply of petroleum products in Cameroon has been scheduled to open on August 3, 2020.

It could help Cameroon save FCFA one hundred and fifty billion per year, advances Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

 

