Cameroon To Import 60 Tonnes of Domestic Gas To Cover Its Deficit

The information comes from the Ad Hoc commission responsible for imports of petroleum products. This measure will make it possible to meet the country’s strong and growing demand.

This year 2022, is the second time that Cameroon decides to import domestic gas to satisfy its local market. At the beginning of the year, the Cameroonian authorities had purchased 60,000 metric tons of domestic gas from the external market. This quantity made it possible to supply the population for the first months of the year 2022. But that was not enough for the rest of the months. This is how the same quantity is still requested.

This is what emerges from the communication by Okie Johnson Ndoh, President of the Commission responsible for imports of petroleum products. The latter informs that the order issued by Cameroon will be delivered in two batches. First, there will be the first batch of 35,000 metric tons. And as for the second delivery, it is equal to 25,000 metric tons.

It is therefore a way for Cameroon to make up for the deficit caused by local production. According to the daily newspaper, EcoMatin, in 2019, the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH) was able to deliver 2,054,505 tons of liquefied petroleum gas for the supply of the national market 2019, i.e. the equivalent of 1,643,604 bottles of 12, 5kg. This represents a growth of 943,604 bottles since in 2018, SNH delivered nearly 700,000 12.5 kg gas bottles, the most used by households.