Cameroon to Improve Training of Marine Personnel

The country hopes that at the end of an audit of the maritime and port sector some shortcomings in the implementation of various international treaties that it has voluntarily ratified will be corrected .

A 7 days deadline has being set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to review the entire Cameroonian maritime and port sector. From September 19 to 26, 2022, this international organization proposes to provide Cameroon with technical evidence that will enable it to implement in an optimal manner its main mandatory instruments of maritime law in order to make it a global reference.

According to the Ministry of Transport, this will involve a thorough examination of the implementation process of these international maritime conventions in order to identify any shortcomings and correct them in the process.

Specifically, these are essentially the Convention on Standards of Training for Seafarers, the Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution, the Convention on Load Lines, the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, the Agreements on Maritime Search and Rescue, the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on the Control of Ships and the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

Although it attaches great importance to the careful inspection of all these different international treaties, the Cameroonian government is especially concerned about the training of seafarers. It admits that it is lagging behind in this particular area. Ecomatin pens it is certainly due to the non-respect of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

The media oulet also reported this treaty obliges Cameroon to provide information on administrative measures taken to ensure compliance with the Convention, education and training, and certification methods. “Cameroon is on the blacklist. We must therefore make a lot of effort to start signing our own certificates,” said Jean Nlend, Director of Maritime Affairs and Waterways at the Ministry of Transport.