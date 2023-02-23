Cameroon to Install 8 Rice Processing Units

A call for tenders has just been launched by the Support Project for the Development of Agricultural Sectors Phase II.

The government through the Support Project for the Development of Agricultural Sectors Phase II (Padfa II), wants to hire the services of a consultant to conduct a technical study for the installation of these processing units. This is the substance of a call for tender that has just been launched by the coordinator of this project, Helene Misse Ngoh.

The firm selected to carry out consulting services including the technical study for the installation of eight (08) modern paddy processing units into white rice, including the differentiated implementation of management/valorization lines of co-products (transformation of rice bran into supplementary food or cattle feed, The call for tenders states that the project will include the installation of a rice parboiling line in three of the modern units, which will supply the market with parboiled rice of high marketable and nutritional quality.

Through the establishment of these processing units, one can see the government’s desire to boost rice production in Cameroon. Especially when we know that the country is still unable to meet the local demand for rice estimated at 600,000 tons. To fill the deficit estimated at more than 200 tons, the State has recourse to imports.