› Health

Happening now

Cameroon to Integrate Covid 19 Vaccine into Routine Immunization

Published on 04.01.2023 at 15h18 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Covid 19 Vaccine

The permanent secretary of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr Shalom Tchokfe Ndoula, reports that the integration of Covid-19 vaccination into routine immunisation targeting people at risk is planned for 2023.

 

According to data from the Pev, more than 2 million Cameroonians were vaccinated during the last round of the campaign organised last November, a record for the country since the launch of vaccination on 12 April 2021. “Thanks to the campaign, we have moved away from the countries that had vaccine coverage of less than 10%. This is already a good step forward,” says Dr Tchokfe Ndoula. But the important thing, he says, is to vaccinate at-risk groups.

Thanks to the campaign, we have already covered more than 80% of health workers. What remains are the elderly and people living with co-morbidities,” he says. On 14 December, the World Health Organisation (WHO) congratulated Cameroon on the “success” of this campaign, welcoming the “priority” given to at-risk and vulnerable groups.

But if the vaccination coverage is on the rise, it remains low. This is why health authorities are multiplying campaigns to vaccinate as many people as possible. On 30 December, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, prescribed the “reinforcement” of vaccination against Covid-19 in hospitals and vaccination centres to avoid the end-of-year celebrations being risk factors for a resurgence of cases, particularly through the importation of new variants of the disease.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top