Cameroon to label 14 local dishes to promote its Culture internationally

In concrete terms, we learn that the aim of the seminar was to inform the participants on the impact of intellectual property, on the one hand, and on the other hand, to inform them on the intellectual property instruments that can be used to promote 14 typically Cameroonian dishes, which were selected during a round table organized on December 7, 2021. The ultimate goal is to label these riches of Cameroonian cuisine, to make them real tourist assets.

“When a tourist arrives somewhere, he goes to the restaurant and asks for the local cuisine. It is this cuisine that he keeps in mind, which can make him want to come back to visit the destination. This is what we have undertaken to do,” says Minister Maïgari Bello Bouba.

The Yaoundé meeting was organized within the framework of the project called “Intellectual Property and Gastronomic Tourism in Peru and other Developing Countries“, which the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has been implementing in Cameroon for the past three years.

As a reminder, the project to label 14 dishes of Cameroonian gastronomy comes after the labeling of Oku white honey, produced in the North-West region, and Penja pepper, a world-renowned spice produced in the Littoral region of the country.