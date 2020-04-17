Cameroon to open schools on June 1st

The resumption of classes, suspended since March 17 in all schools, universities, vocational training centres, is envisaged on June 1 in Cameroon according to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute announced Thursday evening.Replying to the instructions of President Paul Biya, he indicated that this measure is subject to readjustment. He also mentioned the renewal, for 15 more days and for the second consecutive time, of the 13 government measures taken a month ago to stem the expansion of Covid-19, which as of Thursday had already counted 996 confirmed cases, 22 deaths and 164 recoveries in the country, according to official data.

The head of government also mentioned the finalisation, as a matter of urgency, of a study to assess the impact of the coronavirus on the national economy, with accompanying measures to be implemented, in support of sectors of activity in difficulty since the advent of the pandemic, as well as the most fragile households.