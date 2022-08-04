Cameroon To Set up an Information System to Control Livestock Markets

Cameroon wants to equip itself with a livestock market information system in order to improve transparency in the functioning of the said markets.

Thanks to this information system, the country should have a map of the livestock markets in the project’s intervention zone and the terminal livestock markets of its two main cities (Yaounde and Douala). This would make it possible to identify and categorize the different products on these markets; to identify the needs of the actors and information; to analyses the supply and demand of products on the markets, etc.

Based on the needs of the stakeholders, the type of information to be provided by the Sim Market (mass of animals on the market, number sold and prices charged per species and category, feed, etc.); the format of this information, the clients of this information, the areas to be covered, the methods of disseminating this information, etc., should be planned.

In addition, this Sim Market, which will be run as a public-private partnership (PPP), will provide an analysis of the institutional and regulatory framework of agricultural markets, the structures involved in the production and dissemination of agricultural market information (actors, interactions, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as strategies). Expressions of interest from candidates are expected by 17 August 2022.

Cameroon wants to equip itself with a Sim Market in a context where, according to the authorities, the country is experiencing a fall in meat production. According to the ministry in charge of animal industries, Cameroon produced 296,552 tonnes of meat during 2019, against 340,808 tonnes in 2018. This corresponds to a drop in production of 13% over one year, attributable to the decline in the poultry sector. There are also occasional shortages, but it is not clear whether they are real or artificial.