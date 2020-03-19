The national treasurer of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Alain Fogue alongside some top officials of the party have been summond by security forces, sources have said.

Alain Fogue and other top officials of the party were summoned by security forces to answer charges related to claims a gendarme officer attempted to assassinate Maurice Kamto.

Last week, Alain Fogue appeared in a video alongside some youth in the North Region, showing a pistol they had seized from a gendarme accusing him of attempting to assassinate the CRM leader.

Government immediately hit back with a statement from the Minister of Communication who said the gendarme officer was on an intelligence gathering mission when he was attacked by supporters of the CRM. He condemned the act and said the perpetrators will have to respond to competent authorities.