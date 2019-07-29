Cameroon: Tortured Mancho Bibixy, Ambazonia detainees not dead!

Mancho Bibixy and other Anglophone detainees who were extracted from the Kondengui Central prison last Monday night are still alive, the Network for the Defence of Human Rights in Central Africa has said.

Reports say at least 126 Anglophone detainees were extracted from the Kondengui Central prison on Monday night by security forces following violent protests.

The detainees have not been seen since then, access to their families and and lawyers with reports suggesting some have been tortured to death.

However, the Network for the Defence of Human Rights in Central Africa, Redhac has dismissed such rumours saying Mancho Bibixy, Penn Terence and Tsi Conrad as well as the other detainees are still alive but have been severely tortured.

Maximilien Ngo Mbe, Redhac’s Executive Director said she will be holding a press conference on Wednesday July 31 to give updates on the situation.

Since the detainees were extracted from the prison, the government has not given out information of their whereabouts as pressure mounts for access to be granted to the detainees.