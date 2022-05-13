Cameroon: Total Energies Gets New Managing Director

Adrien Béchonnet has been replaced as head of TotalEnergies Marketing Cameroon. The former director of the Cameroonian subsidiary of the French group TotalEnergies has been replaced in this function by Patrocle Petridis.

Aged 42, Patrocle Petridis will have to continue in Cameroon, the process of energy transition on which the French group is aligned. Moreover, he will have to maintain the balance and the achievements of his predecessor Adrien Béchonnet within the company.

He has spent his entire professional career with TotalEnergies. He joined the company in September 2005 as a project engineer. He held this position until July 2009, before becoming a strategic analyst.

He was then appointed Logistics Development Manager for Africa and the Middle East, Director of Operations in August in Equatorial Guinea, Major Risk and Technological Risk Manager for Total Africa. Prior to his appointment in Cameroon, he was General Manager in Congo Brazzaville.

Academically, Patrocle Petridis graduated from the Université Libre de Bruxelles (2000-2005) in civil and construction engineering. Thereafter, he will continue his training at the European Institute of Business Administration (Insead) from 2018 to 2019, where he obtained a Global Executive MBA (GEMBA).

For the record, it was on June 6, 2018, that Adrien Béchonnet was entrusted with the Cameroonian subsidiary of TotalEnergies, after a board of directors. As a feat of his mastery, we will retain the parity within the board of Total Cameroon, an involvement in the organization of Chan Total and Can TotalEnergies, the creation of 5 new service stations, the switch to solar of 60 of the 184 stations that count the TotalEnergies network in Cameroon.