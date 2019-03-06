Cameroon: Trade Minister suspends increase in beer prices

The Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has suspended the recent decision by brewery companies to increase the prices of beer in Cameroon.

This decision is the fallout of a meeting held between the government, the brewery companies, consumers’ trade unions as well as suppliers held today in Yaounde.

The various stakeholders were all given two days to concert and come out with a definite price for drinks in Camroon.

Today’s meeting follows a decision by the brewery companies to increase the prices of some beers by 50 francs CFA saying their action is justified by the 2019 fiscal pressure.