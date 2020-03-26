Cameroon: Traders warned off price hikes amid Coronavirus fears

Traders in Cameroon have been warned from increasing the prices of commodities in the market as the country battles to head off the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that is tormenting the globe.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, Ministries concerned in the fight against this global headache have been up front to help curtail the spread of the virus.

In several outings, the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana instructed traders not to create fake shortages of commodities so as to increase their prices as uncertainty looms in with the presence of Coronavirus.

The instruction was not respected by some wholesalers who were either sanctioned or in some rare cases saw their stores closed down for some time.

Yesterday, the Minister was at the Yaounde Central Market where he sanctioned some stubborn traders.

Speaking after his tour, Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana disclosed the reason of his presence at the Yaounde Central Market was because he had been informed by a consumer of an increase in the price of a commodity by a retailer in that market.

He took the opportunity to remind consumers a toll free number had been put at their disposal, they could call to denounce stubborn retailers.