About thirty traditional health practitioners participated from November 4 to 6, 2020 in a capacity building workshop at the Institute for Medical Research and Studies of Medicinal Plants, IMPM, in Yaoundé.

The activity of traditional health practitioners continues to arouse the disapproval of several practitioners of conventional medicine. One of the main complaints against traditional medicine is the methodological approach considered to be approximate. Yet according to figures reported by the WHO in 2018, 80% of the African population uses traditional medicine.

It is to provide solutions to these concerns that the Center for Research in Medicinal Plants and Traditional Medicine (CRPMT) of the IMPM, organized a workshop under the theme “Traditional medicine: a legacy. cultural heritage to be preserved ”. It aims to improve the capacity of traditional health practitioners on good manufacturing practices, and to lay the foundations for long-term collaboration with the IMPM.

“With the changes in life, it is now important that we ensure that we give to patients. It is important that we strengthen their capacity with knowledge and good manufacturing practices, including understanding the human body, hygiene, validation and standardization of their product (…) We do not train them to become traditional therapists. Their capacities are being strengthened to ensure that the populations who take their drugs are not at risk. » Indicates Gabriel Agbor, the head of the CRPMT, which is piloting this project.

According to IMPM officials, selections were made on the basis of those who had expressed a need to have their product evaluated for efficacy and toxicity, or to train. “Among them, we looked at associations of traditional practitioners and made a selection because due to the corona virus we could not take everyone”, adds Gabriel Agbor of the CRPMT.

The work revolved around the general physiology of the human system, quality assurance and sustainability of plant material. As well as issues of sanitation and hygiene & product qualification and validation. Training provided by twelve experts from the Center for Research in Medicinal Plants and Traditional Medicine (CRPMT) and the Center for Medical Research (CRM) of the IMPM.

At the end of the training, participation certificates were awarded to the various participants.