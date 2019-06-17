Cameroon: Traditional rulers at daggers drawn over ‘Limbe key’ handed to John Fru Ndi

Some traditional leaders in Limbe, Fako Division of the South West region have hit back at the Paramount Chief-elect of Limbe John Elufa Manga Williams for handing over the keys of the city to the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, Ni John Fru Ndi.

During Fru Ndi’s tumutuous visit to Limbe last weekend, the Paramount Chief elect handed a symbolic key of the town to the Chairman saying he is always welcomed to the city.

The act has not gone down well with other traditional rulers who have distanced themselves from the move describing it as controversial.

Sitting at the Mokindi Chief’s palace on Monday, the Limbe sub divisional conference of traditional rulers called on the Paramount Chief elect to tender and apology to the Limbe Chiefs Conference “with regards to the handing of the tradition key to Ni John Fru Ndi”.

They have equally tasked the Paramount Chief elect to address a letter to Ni John Fru Ndi “captioned withdrawal of Traditional Key” to inform him of the said withdrawal.

They have equally called on the Paramount Chief elect to desist from executing any further action as Paramount ruler of Limbe until he is confirmed as first class chief by the competent authority.