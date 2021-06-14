Cameroon: Traditional rulers pay homage to former PM, Simon Achidi Achu

The late former pioneer Anglophone Prime Minister, Rt Honorable Simon Achidi Achu who died last Tuesday May 4 in the US has been described as an epitome of humility by traditional leaders from Cameroon’s Upper house of parliament and peers from fondoms around the country.

This was during a tributes ceremony organized in honor of the deceased at his residence in Yaounde, Sunday June 13 ahead of the arrival of his mortal remains on June 30 for the start of official funeral.

The tribute was paid the late State’s man by traditional rulers from North West, South West, South and Center regions in the presence of his wife, Judith Yah Sunday, current Managing Director of Camtel, family members and friends.

They all described him as a down to earth man who preached the gospel of peace, was generous, simple and was always available to share with people.

“Simon Achidi Achu in his life time did not only distinguish himself as a national figure but traditionally he was grounded, he even used to call himself the chief Nchinda…”

“We are here to celebrate his humility, he was a practical politician, he had this his adage, politics na njangui.” Fon Chafah Isaac from Bangolan, CPDM Senator for North West region had this to say.

“We are celebrating the life of one of the greatest sons of the widikum tribe, the Widikum tribe as you know covers three divisions of the North West region and traditional ruler of this tribe awarded to him one of the highest traditional titles that was ever given. The first was to the Rt Hon. ST Muna and the second to Pa Achidi Achu…” Fon Teche Njie, traditional ruler of Ngyen-Muwa said.

As for the wife of the deceased, Judith Yah Sunday, she said her late husband was the father of all children.

She thanked the Head of State for making it possible for her husband to have proper medication when he fell seriously ill by providing the family with a medical plane for an urgent evacuation in France, this had preserved his life.

Unfortunately, the illness proved tough and finally took away his life last May 4 in the USA at the age of 87.

The late State’s man and traditional ruler will begin his final journey after June 30 when his mortal remains will arrive in Yaounde.

He will be laid to rest in his native Santa, West region of Cameroon on July 3.