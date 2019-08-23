Cameroon: Transport boss calls to order Director General of Camair Co

The Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has expressed dissatisfaction with the management of human resources at Cameroon’s National Airlines Company Camair Co and has urged the Director General, Louis Georges Njipendi to comply with the needed requirements.

In a press release signed Tuesday August 20, 2019, the Board Chair of Camair Co, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe urges the Director General, Louis Georges Njipendi to proceed to the complete cancellation of any text signed to appoint officials at Camair Co until he provides the internal audit demanded of him during his installation.

In the release, Minister Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe frowns at the massive recruitment of personnel approved by Louis Njipendi who was instead asked to reduce the charges of the enterprise.

He equally mentions the appointment of officials without consulting Board members as well as the designation of persons to positions not integrated in the organisational chart of the enterprise.