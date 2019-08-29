Cameroon: Transport Minister prescribes road safety measures for hitch free back to school

The Minister of transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has prescribed road safety measures to travel agencies, drivers, bike riders as well as parents in order to avoid road accidents during this back to school period.

In a communique published Wednesday August 28, 2019, Cameroon’s Minister of transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe reminds all road users that the security of students during this back to school period is a shared responsibility.

As such, he urges travel agencies as well as drivers to avoid over loading, excess speed, abusive exploitation of drivers, no use of vehicles in bad state, and calls on the respect of the high way code.

To bike riders, the Minister urges them to portray civic attitudes and avoid drug consumption, over loading, and ensure the students and pupils are seated in a position that guarantees their security.

As far as parents are concerned, the Minister has said they should educate the children on how and when to cross the road and hire a taxi or a bike.