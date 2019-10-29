Cameroon: Transport Minister suspends Binam Travel Agency after assault on board

The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has given a three-month suspension to Binam Voyage Travel Agency following the hijack and assault on board one of its buses last Friday October 26, 2019 in Obala.

The information is contained in a release issued this Tuesday by Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

According to the release, Binam Voyage Travel Agency is for the next three months restricted from plying between the Centre to the West region of Cameroon for “gross lack” following the hijack and assault on board one of its buses in Obala last Friday October 26 by five armed bandits.

On that faithful day, a Binam Voyage 70-seater bus left the Agency in Yaounde en route to Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon.

At the level of the Emana neighbourhood in Yaounde, the driver picked up some five armed bandits disguised as passengers, despite the refusal of other passengers for lack of sitting places.

Some 30 minutes onward, the armed bandits reportedly brandished machetes and guns, diverted the bus’ direction, stripped the passengers of their “valuable” processions and emptied money in the electronic accounts of many.