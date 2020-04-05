Cameroon: Transporters call off strike action

The various transport syndicates have called off a strike action that was initially scheduled to begin today across the country.

Leaders of the various transport syndicates called off the strike action on Saturday April 4 after a meeting with the Ministers of Trade, Transports and Labour and Social Security.

The transporters had presented a number of grievances, complaining they are the hardest hit by government measures to help fight the spread of the COVID-19.

However, they were brought to reason by the members of government who made them understand that the measures did not target them particularly but was for the common interest of the nation.

The members of government called on the transporters to look at the bigger picture and put the interest of the nation first. They also reassured the transporters that government in its usual open door policy, will continue to dialogue with them to see how to navigate this difficult period caused by the COVID-19.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the spokesperson of the transporters Jean Collins Ndefossonkeng said they will continue to concert within their various syndicates and come back to government when appropriate. For the moment, they are reassured after meeting with authorities but hoped government could come to their aid with palliative measures.

As part of government’s measures taken recently to fight the spread of the COVID-19, it was recommended that transporters avoid over loading and limit the number of passengers they carry in order to respect the social distancing.