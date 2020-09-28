As preparations continue in schools ahead of the new school year, other sectors are equally gearing up in view of busy weeks ahead.

It is the case in the transport sector in Yaounde where travel agencies brace up for one of the busiest periods for them as they transport students and pupils returning from holidays.

At the Biscuiterie neighbourhood which hosts several travel agencies plying the Yaounde-Bafoussam-Bamenda highway, activities are kicking off though in timid fashion.

Travel agencies here are gradually receiving passengers who are either going to the North West Region or streaming into Yaounde.

“We have had very few passengers these past weeks and some of us were not even coming to work. The situation in the Bamenda these past weeks made it difficult for us,” Emmanuel, a manager at one of the travel agencies at Biscuiterie said.

He however expressed optimism that business will boom by next week as the new school year approaches.

“We expect to be busy because children have to return to school so we are making sure all our workers are in place ready for the busy weeks ahead,” he added.

Over at the van neighbourhood, travel agencies are equally busy preparing for these few busy weeks before school resumption.

“We have improved on the capacity of our waiting room because we expect more passengers during this period and we are equally ensuring we respect all the regulations governing the creation and management of travel agencies,” Emmanuel Ndo,ngo who manages a travel agency in Mvan said.

Gov’t Warning

As preparations continue for the busy weeks ahead, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has threatened to shut down at least 17 travel agencies for failing to comply with the necessary documentation.

The aganecies; Élégance voyage, Vatican express, Trésor voyage, Célèbre Sarl, Dynamique express, Noupa voyage, Satellite voyage, Rapide express, Eca voyage, Butrans Cam, Prestige voyage, Kom Unity express Ltd, J Original des Bamboutos, Satit Sarl, CDVS Sarl, Salomon voyage and Global express are accused of operating in clandestine mode and have been given a one-month notice to regularize their situation.