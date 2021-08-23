Following the recent road accidents on the highways that have led to the death of several persons, the National Gendarmerie has stepped up efforts to boost road safety in order to avoid such mishaps as the new academic year approaches.

To that effect, a meeting to strengthen efforts was held recently between Commanders of the Kribi, Ambam, Abong-Mbang, Bertoua, Yaounde, Nanga Eboko, Sangmelima, Bafia and Boumnyebell motorized road pelotonson, and leaders of the National Association of Professional Truck Drivers and Allied Workers (SYNCAPA), the Cameroon Road Transporters Association (REPTROC), the Cameroon Transport Union General Confederation (CGSTC), the Land Freight Management Bureau (BGFT), and the National Union of Road Transporters of Cameroon (SNTRC).

During the meeting which was frank and open, participants stressed the most prominent offences recorded on the highways are over-speeding, lack of driving licenses by drivers and their failure to observe road traffic regulations, irregular overtaking and disrespect of the zebra crossings and road signals.

Considering the constraints related to certain road conditions, a number of recommendations were suggested, such as increasing the systematic checking of the state of vehicles, clearing car wrecks and broken down vehicles on the highways, banning the use of driver’s license submission receipts, prohibiting overloading in public transport, and normalizing vehicle headlights.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants unanimously recognized the need for every user to be responsible and civic-minded for an accident-free back-to-school.

Similar meeting also took place at the other four Gendarmerie regions as efforts are being stepped up by the various stakeholders to ensure roads are safe as students and pupils return from holiday to prepare for the new school year.