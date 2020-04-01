Cameroon: Transporters threaten to strike indefinitely over “excesses” in COVID-19 restrictions

Trade Unions of transporters in Cameroon have announced an indefinite strike as from Monday April 6 if Government’s Coronavirus response measures affecting their activity are not looked into.

The decision is contained in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute and signed by some sixteen Presidents of transporters trade union in Cameroon.

In the letter, the transporters amongst other issues decry the “excesses” in the measures put in place by the Government of Cameroon to contain the spread of COVID-19, measures which greatly affect their activity they say.

Amongst these measures is the obligation for taxi drivers not to carry more than three persons, instead of five as it has always been the case and for interurban transporters who are not permitted to go with more than fifty passengers.

The transporters frowned that as if that was not enough, they have to cope with the abuses from forces of law and order in the course of implementing these measures.

After it was observed that most people hardly respected the measures put in place by the Government to curb the spread of the pandemic which spreads like grass in the country, authorities announced sanctions would be applied on any person who will go against these measures.