Cameroon: Trial of Ambazonia leaders resumes amidst calls for ghot towns

The ten leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement return at the Yaounde military tribunal where their trial continues.

This is this first appearance of the year and their second in open court since they first appeared last month to answer ten charges against them.

In addition to the over one hundred lawyers expected at the trial today, Nigerian human rights lawyer Barrister Abdul Oroh, is expected to be present after arriving Cameroon at the start of the week.

Barrister Abdul alongside his compatriot and human rights lawyer Femi Falana recently dragged Cameroon and Nigeria to the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights in Banjul-The Gambia for the unlawful déportation and trial of Sisiku Ayuk, asylum seekers and refugees from Nigeria to Cameroon.

Today’s trial holds amidst calls from separatist activists for ghost towns across the Nort West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Early reports emerging from Bamenda, headquarters of the North West region indicate part of the town is in complete lockdown for the past 48 hours.