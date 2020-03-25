Cameroon: Tributes pour in for fallen Manu Dibango

Tributes have been pouring in for late saxophonist Emmanuel Ndjocke Dibango aka Manu Dibango who died on Tuesday in France due to the Coronavirus.

Immeidately after the announcement of his death, several artists took to their social media accounts to extend their condolences to the bereaved family.

Salatiel who has shared the same panel with Manu Dibango as jury for the ‘Mutzig Star’ singing competition chose to reflect on the last advice he received from Manu Dibango before his death.

« I celebrate you, go in peace legend and mentor. ‘we accept freedom only when we are deeper than hit parades’, that was what you last told me. Thanks for all, your legacy lives on, we continue to carry your vision forward,” Salatiel said.

On her part, Lady Ponce who has been sensitising her fans all through the week to respect measures put in place by the government in order to avoid the spread of the virus equally expressed sadness and hoped the fallen artist finds eternal rest.

« I have just learned the fatal news that affects the whole world, it is difficult for me to find the words to express all the sadness caused by the death of our icon Manu Dibango.The whole world is crying for you Papa Go and rest Dad. Your works live on, we will miss you, » she said.

Etienne Mbappe paid special hommage to the artist by playing back Manu Dibango’s ‘o tétén’a munja’ (in the middle of the sea) as he cautioned his fans to respect measures and stay safe from the COVID-19.