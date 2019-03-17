Cameroon :Trump’s envoy meets Biya today at Unity palace

The US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will meet the Head of State Paul Biya today at the Unity Palace as he continues his visit to Cameroon.

According to the official program of the visit released by the US Embassy in Cameroon, Tibor Nagy would meet Paul Biya at 14.30pm.

Both men are expected to discuss bilateral cooperations between Cameroon and the United States of America.

Both men are also expected to discuss the political and security situation in Cameroon marked by the conflict in the North West and South West regions of the country.

The US diplomat is on record to have criticised the government of Cameroon weeks ago for not doing enough to solve the crisis and called for an open, frank dialogue without conditions.

He equally declared on France 24 that he would be asking the Head of State to release Maurice Kamto and all the supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement detained since January.

It is now left to be seen how his message will be received by Paul Biya given the fact that the Government had already claried Maurice Kamto is not a political prisoner and will be judged acccording to the law.

Communications Minister Rene Sadi equally stressed in a communiqué that the government had taken several measures to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.