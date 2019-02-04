Cameroon: Tumi’s AGC begins consulting with Ambazonia separatists

A delegation of the Anglophone General Conference is abroad to begin consultations with various movements ahead of the All Anglophone Conference.

It is in this light that the spokesperson of the Anglophone General Conference Elie Smith met with some with various separatist as well as federalist groups.

In the United States of America, Elie Smith met with Dr. Ebenezer Akwanga of Socadef, John Mbah Akuroh and Fontem Neba of the banned consortium as well as other movements.

The consultations are expected to continue this week in America and parts of Europe as the AGC team seeks to bring all together on the same platform in order to better articulate the Anglophone problem.

This move is in line with what the organisers agreed last month in Bamenda as they said they want to embark on a more inclusive approach for the Anglophone General Conference to hold.