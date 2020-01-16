Cameroon/2020 Municipal: Cabral Libii frowns at Administrative bench ruling

The President of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation, Cabral Libii has frowned at the rejection of all his party’s petitions filed before the Administrative bench of the Supreme Court for the forthcoming Municipal elections.

On Wednesday January 15, 2020, the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court ruled out against all the petitions filed by the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation declaring its incompetence to handle them.

Reacting to this decision, Cabral Libii, the party’s national President took to his Facebook account to express his discontentment.

“SCANDAL AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE BENCH! All appeals dismissed. The Administrative bench declares it has jurisdiction only over appeals… On December 19, 2019, the administrative courts in regions issued decisions with contradictory wordings…” Cabral Libii wrote.

He further expressed discontentment with the fact that despite publicly acknowledging that errors came from the Administrative Courts, the Chamber still went further and dismissed some petitions.

“The President of the Chamber publicly acknowledged that the errors come from the Administrative Courts. And that it is up to them in the House to restore the true nature of the contested decisions… How can we blame people for mistakes made by magistrates and courts? May God help us.” Cabral Libii said.

There were over 100 petitions on Municipal elections filed by political parties before the Administrative bench of the Supreme Court following the different rulings from Administrative Courts.

Out of the 100 petitions, the Administrative bench examined close to 50 and declared its incompetence to handle the other cases.