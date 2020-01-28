Cameroon/twin polls: Gov’t announces availability of funds for campaign

Four days after the official launch of campaigns ahead of the February 9 twin elections, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji issues a communique announcing the availability of funds meant for political parties running for the elections.

In the release, he invites leaders of the parties concerned or their mandated representatives to present themselves at the Ministry of Territorial Administration tomorrow Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 2pm to collect the first instalment.

“in accordance with provisions of section two 85 of Law N°2012/001 on the electoral code as amended and supplemented by Law N°2012/O17 of December 21, 2012 that funds for electoral campaigns have been made available…” part of the release reads

Few days before the official launch of the campaign, some leaders of political parties including Serge Espoir Matomba and Cabral Libii had fumed at the fact that they had not yet received funds for the campaigns.

In the meantime, most if not all political parties involved in the upcoming twin elections have already launched their campaigns at least in one locality in Cameroon.