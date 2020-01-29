Cameroon/twin polls: Gov’t disburses over FCFA 1Billion for campaigns

The Government of Cameroon has disbursed the sum of one billion, seven hundred million CFA frs to help political parties involved in the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections fund their campaigns.

The amount was disclosed by Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji during a press conference this Wednesday in Yaounde.

The subvention has been divided into two, and the political parties involved in the twin polls have begun receiving the first instalment this same day at the Department of political affairs of the Ministry of Territorial administration.

According to Minister Paul Atanga Nji, the first instalment is been paid upon the number of the list of candidates submitted by each political party for the elections.

The second instalment will be given out after the proclamation of results and according to the performances of the different political parties involved.

In a bit to justify the disbursement which comes five days after the official launch of campaigns, Minister Paul Atanga Nji disclosed the Government waited for litigations to be fully settled by the Supreme Court for funds to be given to rightful political parties.